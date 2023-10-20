News you can trust since 1891
This stunning traditional home is located in Houghton RegisThis stunning traditional home is located in Houghton Regis
This stunning traditional home is located in Houghton Regis

Check out this Houghton Regis home - packed with character and wrap around garden

The home also has a double garage
By Natalie Cummings
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST

Take a look around this amazing home – packed with character.

The home on Drury Lane in Houghton Regis features loads of original features – including traditional beams for a ‘barn vibe’.

Cooks will love the refitted oak kitchen, while the conservatory is currently being used as an ideal home office.

There are three spacious bedrooms – two with en-suits – while outside there’s a beautiful 360 degree wrap around garden with easily maintained artificial grass and patio.

There’s also plenty of space for parking, with a driveway behind electrically controlled metal gates and a detached double garage – which also has a storage loft.

The listing can be viewed through Yopa.

Let’s have a nosey inside, shall we?

This property is full of charm and character - with a block paved driveway

1. Front of home

This property is full of charm and character - with a block paved driveway

The living room has original features like the traditional oak beams

2. Living room

The living room has original features like the traditional oak beams

The living room has a 'barn-vibe' and has been well maintained

3. Living room

The living room has a 'barn-vibe' and has been well maintained

The oak kitchen in the property has been refitted

4. Kitchen

The oak kitchen in the property has been refitted

