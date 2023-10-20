Check out this Houghton Regis home - packed with character and wrap around garden
Take a look around this amazing home – packed with character.
The home on Drury Lane in Houghton Regis features loads of original features – including traditional beams for a ‘barn vibe’.
Cooks will love the refitted oak kitchen, while the conservatory is currently being used as an ideal home office.
There are three spacious bedrooms – two with en-suits – while outside there’s a beautiful 360 degree wrap around garden with easily maintained artificial grass and patio.
There’s also plenty of space for parking, with a driveway behind electrically controlled metal gates and a detached double garage – which also has a storage loft.
The listing can be viewed through Yopa.
Let’s have a nosey inside, shall we?