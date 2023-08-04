News you can trust since 1891
The Firs in StopsleyThe Firs in Stopsley
Check out this impressive 4-bedroom Stopsley home with a basement games room

The property is listed with Indigo
By Natalie Cummings
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

Take a look inside this home in Stopsley, which features a fantastic basement games room.

The Firs on Wigmore Lane is a detatched family home that includes over 4000 sqft of living accomodation. Listed by Stopsley’s Indigo Residential agency through OnTheMarket, this property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a secluded garden and a grand entrance.

The rear garden embraces its tropical theme with many plants, trees and shrubs along with artificial lawn and patio areas. The large driveway at the front of the home is connected to a garage.

The Firs is ideally located near the airport, with local amenities just a walk away. This home could be yours for just 850k, interested?

Lets take a peek inside.

The grand entrance and oak staircase

1. Entrance

The grand entrance and oak staircase Photo: Indigo Residential

The living space features a stunning brick built inglenook fireplace

2. Living room

The living space features a stunning brick built inglenook fireplace Photo: Indigo Residential

The stunning kitchen/breakfast room continues the oak theme

3. Kitchen

The stunning kitchen/breakfast room continues the oak theme Photo: Indigo Residential

The kitchen has exposed beams, an island, granite worktops, range cooker, and space for additional appliances

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has exposed beams, an island, granite worktops, range cooker, and space for additional appliances Photo: Indigo Residential

