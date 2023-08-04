Check out this impressive 4-bedroom Stopsley home with a basement games room
Take a look inside this home in Stopsley, which features a fantastic basement games room.
The Firs on Wigmore Lane is a detatched family home that includes over 4000 sqft of living accomodation. Listed by Stopsley’s Indigo Residential agency through OnTheMarket, this property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a secluded garden and a grand entrance.
The rear garden embraces its tropical theme with many plants, trees and shrubs along with artificial lawn and patio areas. The large driveway at the front of the home is connected to a garage.
The Firs is ideally located near the airport, with local amenities just a walk away. This home could be yours for just 850k, interested?
Lets take a peek inside.