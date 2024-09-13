St back and watch your other half grill outside on your immaculate patio, while the kids tire themselves out swimming in the pool. Sounds ideal, right? We think so too.

With this property in the gated and private Ludlow Avenue, you’ll have five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms to call your own. This home, just near Stockwood Park, is up for sale with Penrose Estate Agents. You can find the listing here.

Are you ready to imagine your life in this dreamy home? Then, let’s get scrolling!

1 . From the front It's pretty impressive and you haven't even seen the inside! Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The impressive entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the house as it welcomes you into this tranquil oasis, away from the busyness of the town. Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen You'll be able to cook up a storm for friends and family in this kitted-out kitchen and breakfast room. So whether you're wanting to entertain your guests orenjoy a quikc bite with the kids before school, this house has you covered. Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton Photo Sales