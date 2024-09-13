This house could double as the Love Island villa, just look at that patio seating and pool!This house could double as the Love Island villa, just look at that patio seating and pool!
Check out this £1.39m house in prestigious Luton road with Love Island-style garden AND indoor pool

By Olivia Preston

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 16:30 GMT
If you’ve got a spare £1,395,000 hanging around, you could be living the high life in one of Luton’s most sought-after roads.

St back and watch your other half grill outside on your immaculate patio, while the kids tire themselves out swimming in the pool. Sounds ideal, right? We think so too.

With this property in the gated and private Ludlow Avenue, you’ll have five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms to call your own. This home, just near Stockwood Park, is up for sale with Penrose Estate Agents. You can find the listing here.

Are you ready to imagine your life in this dreamy home? Then, let’s get scrolling!

It's pretty impressive and you haven't even seen the inside!

1. From the front

It's pretty impressive and you haven't even seen the inside! Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton

The impressive entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the house as it welcomes you into this tranquil oasis, away from the busyness of the town.

2. Hallway

The impressive entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the house as it welcomes you into this tranquil oasis, away from the busyness of the town. Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton

You'll be able to cook up a storm for friends and family in this kitted-out kitchen and breakfast room. So whether you're wanting to entertain your guests orenjoy a quikc bite with the kids before school, this house has you covered.

3. Kitchen

You'll be able to cook up a storm for friends and family in this kitted-out kitchen and breakfast room. So whether you're wanting to entertain your guests orenjoy a quikc bite with the kids before school, this house has you covered. Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton

Imagining kicking back after a long day at work and circling up under a blanket as you watch your fave film here.

4. Lounge

Imagining kicking back after a long day at work and circling up under a blanket as you watch your fave film here. Photo: Penrose Estate Agents, Luton

