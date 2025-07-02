Dandara breaks ground at Single-Family Housing development in Houghton Regis

Independent housebuilder Dandara has officially begun construction at its Linmere development on Waterslade Way in the town of Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

Set to bring 189 homes to the area, the development is a major step to supporting the demand for Single-Family Housing (SFH), which accelerated in 2024 with £2.5 billion of investment into purpose-built homes for rent in suburban markets.

Dandara will deliver a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes to rent as part of the 610-acre Linmere scheme and will be operated by Packaged Living and forward funded by Aviva Investors. Completed with air source heat pumps and PV solar panels, the homes have been designed with energy efficiency in mind, with the first set of private rental homes due to be handed over in January 2026.

Dandara’s new homes form part of the wider Linmere masterplan which is set to contribute over £5 million as part of its S106 contributions. As part of this agreement, the wider consortium will deliver multiple play areas, open space, healthcare and school facilities, public transport contributions and enhancements to travel networks in the form of bus routes and cycle paths.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Breaking ground at Linmere marks a significant milestone as we commence the construction of essential Single-Family Homes. This form of housing is an integral part of our business and is a significant element of Dandara’s long term strategy to meet the needs of renters.

“Linmere offers eco-friendly and high-quality homes in partnership with Packaged Living and Aviva Investors to cater to the housing needs of families. Our Single-Family Homes will provide a unique combination of privacy, space and flexibility with open plan living making them an appealing option for renters. Renters can also benefit from professional maintenance and repairs, super-fast broadband, outdoor spaces for children to play and EV charging points keeping within our energy efficiency focus.

“With huge plans as part of the wider consortium Linmere will make for a great community hub, Houghton Regis itself has lots to offer those interested in Linmere, including supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, restaurants, health facilities and parks including Houghton Hall Park, perfect for a family day out at the weekend. I’d encourage those who are interested in the homes at Linmere to take a look at our website for more information or contact us.”

Dandara is currently delivering new homes across the Northern Home Counites, in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Leicestershire. The housebuilder is currently selling a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at The Willows nearby in Willington, Bedfordshire, with prices starting from £400,000.