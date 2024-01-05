Discover the benefits of a new build at Taylor Wimpey events across Bedfordshire

Homebuyers are invited to attend Taylor Wimpey’s developments in Bedfordshire to find out how buying a new build home could save them money.

Prospective buyers can also find out about the energy efficient features of a new Taylor Wimpey home, as well as the 10 year warranty provided,** the range of personalisation options available and the special offers that only buyers of a new build can benefit from.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We know that buying a new home can be a daunting process, but with a number of benefits to make your move easier, now is a great time to make the move to a new build, which is why we’re delighted to be offering our ‘Why Buy New’ events in Bedfordshire.

Taylor Wimpey's Barnfield Place development, Luton

“During the events, our sales executives will be on hand to talk through the advantages of buying new to prospective customers, from saving money on energy bills, to no upward chain and the option to choose from a range of offers to help make a move more affordable.

“We advise customers to book an appointment through our development websites or by ringing the sales teams directly.”

Details of the events are as follows:

The ‘Why Buy New’ event at Cromwell Place will take place on 13th and 14th January between 11pm and 5pm. Fisherswood Rd, Orchid Way, Wixams, Bedford MK42 6GU

The ‘Why Buy New’ event at Thorn Fields will take place on 13th and 14th January between 11pm and 5pm. Off Saltburn Turn, Bedford Rd, Houghton Regis, Dunstable LU5 6QT

The ‘Why Buy New’ event at Barnfield Place will take place on 13th and 14th January between 11pm and 5pm. Barnfield Ave, Luton LU2 7AS

The ‘Why Buy New’ event at Orchard Chase will take place on 13th and 14th January between 11pm and 5pm. Moonflower Pl, Biggleswade SG18 8YP

The ‘Why Buy New’ event at Hadley Grange will take place on 13th and 14th January between 11pm and 5pm. Clipstone Park, Off Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9NX

Taylor Wimpey also offers a Key Worker discount scheme, allowing workers from industries such as the NHS, police force, Ministry of Defence, Highways England and more, to benefit from saving up to £15,000*** off a brand new home across Bedfordshire.

For more information on Taylor Wimpey’s key worker discount scheme, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy/key-worker-discount-scheme