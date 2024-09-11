Dunstable triumphs again with another gold award in the Anglia in Bloom competition

Dunstable has once again demonstrated its commitment to community and environmental excellence by securing a Gold Award in the Large Town category in the Anglia in Bloom competition

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Louise O’Riordan proudly accepted the Gold Award at the Awards ceremony held on Friday 6 September at The Carnegie in Thetford.

Reflecting on the achievement, Town Mayor Councillor O’Riordan said, “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our community. From volunteers to council staff, everyone has played a part in making Dunstable a beautiful place to live, work, and visit.”

In addition to the Gold Award, Volunteers from Dunstable in Bloom and Town Council staff also attended the event and were delighted to collect several other awards including:

Dunstable in Bloom Volunteers

Overall Winner of the Best Sheltered Housing Garden for Priory Park, Long Hedges

of the for Priory Park, Long Hedges Overall Winner of the Best Young Person (Under 12 years) Project for Ashton St Peter’s school garden

of the for Ashton St Peter’s school garden Winner and Silver Gilt for Blows Down in the Nature Conservation virtual category

and for in the Nature Conservation virtual category Silver for Dunstable Cemetery in the Cemetery and Churchyard virtual category

for in the Cemetery and Churchyard virtual category Gold for Priory View Independent Living in theNursing and Care Home virtual category

for in theNursing and Care Home virtual category Silver Gilt for Linsell House in theNursing and Care Home virtual category

for in theNursing and Care Home virtual category Gold for Grove House Gardens in the Parks virtual category

In addition to these awards, the following projects were shortlisted for Special Awards and received certificates of nomination:

Lily’s Garden, Dunstable Community Halls – Community Project

Mentmore Recreation Ground – Biodiversity and Conservation

Priory Gardens Physic Border – Floral Display by a Community

Incredible Edible Dunstable – Grow Your Own

The awards also featured a special moment when Mary Chapman, a dedicated volunteer with Dunstable in Bloom since its inception in 2010 and a Physic Border volunteer, was honoured with The Mike Ames Award. This award recognizes the remarkable achievements of local volunteers who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Sarah DiB volunteer, Mary winner of The Mike Ames Award and Pam Chair of DiB

Pam Ghent, Chair of Dunstable in Bloom, added, “These awards reflect the passion and pride we have in our town. Dunstable in Bloom has grown from strength to strength, and it’s wonderful to see the hard work of so many volunteers being recognised in this way.”