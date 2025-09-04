With many househunters priced out of the property market where they live, people are having to look further afield to get better value for their money.
Luckily, there are still some parts of the UK where houses are relatively affordable.
A property expert has picked out the five best affordable places to live in the country, including one where the average house price is below £100,000.
Some of the towns and cities they have picked may not be ones you’d automatically consider, in some cases because they had a bit of a bad reputation in the past.
But they are today charming places to live, with a good community, excellent transport links, trendy places to eat, and beautiful walks on their doorstep.
Most importantly, according to Kevin Barzegar from Kaybridge Residential estate agents, you can get a lot more house for your money than in comparable areas.
He says these ‘once-forgotten’ towns and cities offer a ‘fantastic balance of affordability and lifestyle’, and the rise of remote working and flexible work arrangements means they are becoming more desirable.
One of his picks has bounced back after taking a battering on the big screen a decade ago, another is described as an ‘absolute bargain’, and a third boasts charm and history ‘without the hefty price tag’.
Some of these places have benefited from major redevelopment in recent years and are now reaping the rewards, with a better quality of life and better job prospects.
1. Grimsby
Grimsby's reputation took a bit of a battering in the 2016 eponymous comedy action movie from Ali G and Borat creator Sacha Baron-Cohen. The Lincolnshire port town might not be the first place most people would consider relocating to, but then they probably haven't visited in the last decade. Kevin Barzegar describes Grimsby as an 'up-and-coming hub going through a glorious regeneration'. He adds: "The town boasts excellent transport links and a growing number of trendy shops, restaurants, and cultural venues. Grimsby is undergoing a transformation, and with that comes an opportunity for homebuyers to get in before the price hikes start." The average house price in Grimsby is just £142,757 - a little over half the UK average. | Google
2. Cumnock
This charming town in the pretty Ayshire region of Scotland boasts a rich history, natural beauty on its doorstep, and good transport links to Glasgow. Kevin Barzegar calls it 'an ideal place for those seeking a quieter, more affordable lifestyle'. He adds: "Cumnock might not be top of mind for many buyers, but that’s exactly why it’s such a great option. Its transport links also make it a practical choice for commuters heading to Glasgow." The average house price in Cumnock is £121,681, which is well under half the UK average. | Google
3. Croydon
Croydon may not be the cheapest place, but it's an absolute steal when it comes to London. Kevin Barzegar describes it as a 'town-within-a-city', which is close to the 'beating heart of London' at a fraction of the cost. "The town’s excellent transport links and its growing commercial and retail sectors make it a fantastic choice for those looking to live in Greater London," he adds. "For the price of a flat in zone 1 or 2, you can get a house in Croydon – and the area is benefiting from major regeneration projects, including new developments and shopping areas." The average house price in Croydon is £405,239, which is 50% above the UK-wide figure. | Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood
4. Sheffield
Mention Sheffield and many people still think of the 1997 film The Full Monty, which shows a city on its knees following the decline of the steel industry. A lot has changed since then, though, with many new developments, and a plethora of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants making it a foodie hotspot. But you can still get properties within walking distance of the city centre there at prices Kevin Barzegar says are 'hard to beat when compared to other major UK cities'. He adds: "With its abundance of parks, green spaces, and direct access to the Peak District, you might expect house prices to be higher. But Sheffield offers excellent value, even in the city centre, where you can grab a well-finished one or two-bed flat without breaking the bank. Sheffield feels like an absolute bargain compared to other northern cities. Given its thriving university scene and recent investment in regeneration projects, it’s a real hidden treasure for homebuyers looking to get more for their money. The average house price in Sheffield is £259,982, which is just below the UK average. | teamjackson - stock.adobe.com