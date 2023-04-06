News you can trust since 1891
Have a look around this £3,750,000 Dunstable home - with its own windmill and river

Inside, the mill’s original working components are still present

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

Imagine living on a 23-acre property, looking out the window of your seven-bedroom house and gazing at your very own river, ponds and windmill. For offers over £3,750,000, this could be a reality. Fine & Country Berkhamsted have put a huge detached mill house in Edlesborough on the market and it is quite a property.

This 19th century property, which last put up for auction in 1917, originally was a working mill using water from the River Ouzel before being converted into the house that stands today. Character oozes into every corner of this house, from the wooden beams to the working parts of the mill.

Outside there is a pasture, woodland, a millpond, three more ponds and about 0.75 miles of the River Ouzel.

For more information about the property, click here. Scroll through the pictures below and have a tour around the Edlesborough Mill.

Edlesborough Mill is a place filled with character with its windmill, outbuildings and a mixture of gardens, grounds, pasture and woodland.

1. Eight floors and seven bedrooms

Edlesborough Mill is a place filled with character with its windmill, outbuildings and a mixture of gardens, grounds, pasture and woodland.


The mill's historic past is visible as soon as you open the front door - fully incorporated into design of the home

2. Entrance hall

The mill's historic past is visible as soon as you open the front door - fully incorporated into design of the home


The sitting room has a large fire and big windows - which brings lots of light into the property.

3. Sitting room

The sitting room has a large fire and big windows - which brings lots of light into the property.


There are exposed beams in the dining room and throughout the rest of the house, along with stone floors.

4. Dining area

There are exposed beams in the dining room and throughout the rest of the house, along with stone floors.


