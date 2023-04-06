Have a look around this £3,750,000 Dunstable home - with its own windmill and river

Inside, the mill’s original working components are still present

Imagine living on a 23-acre property, looking out the window of your seven-bedroom house and gazing at your very own river, ponds and windmill. For offers over £3,750,000, this could be a reality. Fine & Country Berkhamsted have put a huge detached mill house in Edlesborough on the market and it is quite a property.

This 19th century property, which last put up for auction in 1917, originally was a working mill using water from the River Ouzel before being converted into the house that stands today. Character oozes into every corner of this house, from the wooden beams to the working parts of the mill.

Outside there is a pasture, woodland, a millpond, three more ponds and about 0.75 miles of the River Ouzel.

For more information about the property, click here. Scroll through the pictures below and have a tour around the Edlesborough Mill.

1 . Eight floors and seven bedrooms Edlesborough Mill is a place filled with character with its windmill, outbuildings and a mixture of gardens, grounds, pasture and woodland. Photo: Berkhamsted Fine and Country Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The mill's historic past is visible as soon as you open the front door - fully incorporated into design of the home Photo: Berkhamsted Fine and Country Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The sitting room has a large fire and big windows - which brings lots of light into the property. Photo: Berkhamsted Fine and Country Photo Sales

4 . Dining area There are exposed beams in the dining room and throughout the rest of the house, along with stone floors. Photo: Berkhamsted Fine and Country Photo Sales