Heartwarming nomination for local community garden results in free lawn treatment

GreenThumb, the UK’s most recommended lawn care service, will be treating Stopsley Community Garden’s lawn as part of their ‘Share The Lawn Love’ campaign which will now see them treat over 160 lawns nationwide, free of charge in 2023.

The community-based garden, developed on waste land owned by Stopsley Baptist Church has become a fantastic community asset with many local groups and residents using the facility.

With the garden being of such use and importance for local people and with it needing some green fingered care, GreenThumb are now stepping in to help assist.

This inaugural campaign generated over 700 nominations with the successful nominees, including Stopsley Community Garden now set to receive a generous whole year of treatments from the UK’s biggest lawn care specialists.

Karen Cockfield was delighted the centre received a year’s worth of lawn treatments. She said: “Just wanted to say a massive thank you to GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Service who have given the Community Garden one year's worth of free lawn treatments, the lawn is looking rather lush!”

Paul Edwards, Managing Director at GreenThumb, commented: “With everything that’s happening in the world outside our control, more and more people are turning to their gardens, local green spaces and nature for quite literal grounding.

“We’re proud to be able to help local causes just like Stopsley Community Garden, at a time when transforming lawns into green sanctuaries will have an even greater impact on the wellbeing of the recipients.”

In partnership with the National Garden Scheme and Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, GreenThumb are advocates for the physical and mental health benefits gardens provide and are hoping this campaign will allow them to spread the personal and sustainable wins that green spaces offer.

Paul continued: “Lawns are so much more than just a carpet of grass, they provide both personal and social spaces for relaxation and recovery, happy places to unwind or share with friends and family, which is why it’s so important to look after them, because they look after us.”

All nominees were carefully selected by volunteers of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme or the National Garden Scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The GreenThumb London brand added: “In these warmer months, these community spaces become even more important for local people, acting as welcoming, much-needed sanctuaries. We’re extremely proud that we’re able to help the community maintain their very own green space.”

Both these long-established organisations raise money for nursing and health charities through the opening of private gardens; charging affordable admissions and serving tea and cake to raise funds for the likes of Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and the Queen's Nursing Institute Scotland.

The nomination process saw communal green spaces in high demand for transformations, with the likes of schools, churches and sports grounds receiving 23% of nominations in the hope of enriching the local community.

The campaign also saw plenty of nominations for deserving neighbours, with many people stating they’d grown closer as a result of the pandemic and now wanted to lend a helping hand.