Hightown celebrates its 9,000th home

Shevon, a single mum of four children, helped Hightown Housing Association to celebrate a significant milestone when she moved into Hightown's 9,000th home in Oakley House, Luton.

The Oakley House development, located in the Leagrave suburb of Luton, consists of 65 homes for rent, allocated to people in housing need nominated by Luton Borough Council.

After moving countless times from the age of 18, Shevon was delighted to find out she was being offered a move into a four-bedroom house for her and her family. Her previous time in cramped, short-term accommodation was difficult and unsettling for the family. Now Shevon and her four children can look forward to living in a well-built, safe and secure family home, local to both her work for a children's charity and to the children's schools.

Shevon spoke to Hightown about the difference being housed permanently has made to her life.

9000th home resident, Shevon celebrates her new home

She commented: "It has made a huge difference. It means I have a clearer head so I don’t have to think about where we are going to live next and we can just move onwards and upwards. I can start adding more things to my life and just settle. I can be who I wanted to be – I've put my life on hold for a long time."

Built on the site of the former Whitbread offices, Oakley House consists of 39 flats, all with a private balcony, and 26 houses each with a private garden. The development design has reflected local architecture and locally used materials. Ten percent of the total energy will be provided through renewable energy sources in the form of solar panels. The development is in two phases with residents in 21 of the homes having already moved in and the remaining 44 homes finishing in August.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said:

