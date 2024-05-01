Hightown delivers record number of new affordable homes in 2023/24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new homes include 469 for affordable and social rent, 23 for intermediate rent and 147 for shared ownership with the remaining 25 homes for supported housing.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to deliver so many good quality, affordable homes in 2023/24 despite the challenges of rapidly rising build costs and interest rates.

Oakley House development, Leagrave, Luton

It is important that housing associations play their part in ending the housing and homelessness crisis and, at Hightown, we see maximising the number of new homes we deliver as central to our social mission.

As a Homes for Cathy member, we want to play our part in reducing homelessness and a large number of our homes for rent are allocated to people and families that are homeless.

I am most grateful to our development staff and to the many other Hightown staff involved bringing these homes into management and ensuring that they are occupied quickly.''

Included in the 664 homes is one of Hightown's developments in Luton; Icknield Way in Limbury, completed in summer 2023, consisting of 16 affordable rent homes. To further this, Hightown is currently developing Oakley House on Oakley Road in the suburb of Leagrave, aimed to be completed by summer 2024 and will consist of 65 affordable homes for rent, allocated to people in housing need nominated by Luton Borough Council.