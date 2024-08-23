Hightown unveils 65 new affordable homes in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hightown Housing Association has celebrated the opening of 65 new affordable homes in the Leagrave area of Luton.

Built on the site of the former Whitbread office, all of the homes are for rent and allocated to people in housing need nominated by Luton Borough Council.

The development was built by Hightown’s contractor, The Hill Group, and includes 9 one-bedroom flats, 30 two-bed-room flats, 8 two-bedroom houses, 13 three-bedroom houses and 5 four-bedroom houses.

The opening event was attended by councillors and staff from Luton Borough Council, staff and Board members from Hightown; plus, contractors and consultants involved in the project, including The Hill Group.

Official Opening of Oakley House

Also present at the opening event was Shevon, Hightown's 9,000th resident. Her previous time living in short-term accommodation with her four children was difficult and unsettling, but her family is now looking forward to a brighter future in their new home at Oakley House. The development is helping many local people in Luton like Shevon.

The project received funding from Homes England under the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP). This development is part of the Luton 2040 Vision, which aims to provide more suitable housing, reduce homelessness and improve the quality of homes and neighbourhoods.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said:

“I am delighted that we have been able to deliver this development in Luton which offers very high-quality housing at sub-market rents for local people and homeless people moving out of temporary accommodation. We would like to thank Luton Council, Homes England, the Hill Group and our other partners for helping Hightown to get this development completed so quickly and to such a high standard. We hope to build more affordable homes in Luton and to continue to deliver social value in the borough."

Development Overview

Simon Trice, Managing Director at The Hill Group, added: “It has been a privilege to collaborate once again with Hightown Housing Association and Luton Borough Council in delivering these much-needed affordable homes to the community. At Hill we are committed to designing and building properties that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also prioritise energy efficiency. The homes at Oakley House are a testament to these values and will serve the community for generations to come."

Oakley House has been built with sustainability in mind, with 10% of the development’s energy needs met by renewable sources through solar panels. The design incorporates Luton Grey brickwork, complemented by buffs, reds and stone lintels, to blend with local architectural styles.