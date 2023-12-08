Houghton Regis housebuilder branches out to school with Christmas trees donation

Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has kickstarted Christmas celebrations in Bedfordshire, with Chalton Lower School being treated to a sapling to plant their own Christmas trees.

The local housebuilder, who is behind the Linmere development in Houghton Regis, has donated saplings to give pupils the chance to plant their very own everlasting tree, just in time for the jolly festivities to commence.

Deforestation, storms and diseases all impact the survival of our woodlands. In 2022 alone, Storm Arwen caused almost twenty million trees to be lost.[1] In hopes of better preserving the ecosystem, Barratt David Wilson North Thames is committed to ensuring woodlands across their developments are expanded and protected. The housebuilder is now branching out to pupils at Chalton Lower School, having donated 120 saplings for them to plant in school grounds, display in their gardens or sell at Christmas fetes.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “Taking a more sustainable approach as we build new homes remains our top priority and it is something we are acting on now. Our saplings initiative is a long-standing festive campaign we run with schools nearby to our developments and it serves as a reminder to make more environmentally considerate options. What a privilege it has been in donating to each school, and we hope the pupils enjoy having a direct impact in the bettering of our future.”

Pupils at Charlton Lower School

Miss Bill, Headteacher at Chalton Lower School adds: “We must strive towards a more sustainable lifestyle, and we welcome this donation from Barratt David Wilson North Thames to help our children do their bit to become greener. It’s a very festive take on sustainability, as we look forward to seeing the children’s trees grow and them knowing that their efforts are making a real difference in bettering our ecosystem. We are thankful to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for this early Christmas gift for our pupils, and for raising a new awareness over the festive period”.

Barratt David Wilson Homes properties are designed to be up to 64% more energy-efficient, saving homeowners an average of more than £2,200 per year on bills[2]. With the rising cost of living and climate change crisis, sustainability is at the heart of Linmere. Energy efficiency measures in the homes include A-rated condensing boilers and heat-loss hot water cylinders, which were carefully selected after undergoing various checks to ensure maximum efficiency. The wider development also has electric vehicle charging points, low energy lighting and water saving measures to complement the homes.

Current availability at Linmere from Barratt David Wilson North Thames is a selection of three and four-bedroom houses with prices starting at £350,000 for a three-bedroom home.

