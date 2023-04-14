News you can trust since 1891
The figures are from the Office for National Statistics

House prices in Luton: The 10 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

Are you surprised at the results?

Published 14th Apr 2023
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Luton can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the city/district, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.

It is almost 60 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in County Durham’s Horden, the cheapest part of the country, where the average sale price comes in at just £57,500.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. It is not just the area of Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park that has staggeringly high property prices. The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89% can be found in the capital.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Luton? Here we reveal the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property. The data used based on median price of residential properties sold in the year to September 2022.

Barnfield gets the top spot with an average house price of £395,000.

1. Barnfield

Barnfield gets the top spot with an average house price of £395,000. Photo: Google Maps

Coming in second place is Bramingham - with an average house price of £333,500

2. Bramingham

Coming in second place is Bramingham - with an average house price of £333,500 Photo: Google Maps

This area of Luton came in third, with average houses prices at £331,250.

3. Stopsley South and Round Green

This area of Luton came in third, with average houses prices at £331,250. Photo: Google Maps

In Lewsey South, the average price of a house is £325,000.

4. Lewsey South

In Lewsey South, the average price of a house is £325,000. Photo: Google Maps

