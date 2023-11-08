Housebuilder bridges the gap between women and construction at site visit

Recent research suggests that on an average development site, 99% of the workforce are reported to be men.

As part of Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ commitment to promoting the construction industry in becoming more equal and inclusive, the local housebuilder welcomed eleven girls from local football team, AFC Dunstable, to their Linmere site to see a day in the life of a construction worker.

The team strapped on their hard hats, safety boots and high vis vests and took part in a guided tour of the award-winning development and live construction site. Here, they were taught what goes into building homes, what skills and qualifications would be needed to pursue a career in construction, and how a career in construction may look like day-to-day. They were then treated at the end to take part in a practical hands-on activity of building a wall to finish the day.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “It was lovely to host the young girls at Linmere, all of whom eagerly asked questions and threw themselves into each activity. At Barratt David Wilson North Thames, we are committed to educating the next generation, and want to ensure we convey that construction is for all. It is an exciting industry with endless opportunities, and we hope the girls have come away from the experience day feeling motivated and excited about the career opportunities that lie ahead, perhaps even inspiring others too.”

Sally Collins, Head of Ladies Football at AFC Dunstable adds: “Like construction, football is also a male-dominated space. We know how difficult it can be to push the boundaries and break away from stigmas, but it has to start somewhere. It is fantastic to know that a leading housebuilder is taking such an important and direct stance, and we are thankful to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for inviting us down to Linmere for the day. The girls had both an insightful and inspiring day, one that will take their practical skills and confidence to the next level.”