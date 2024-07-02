Housebuilder launches new eco-friendly show homes at popular Luton development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Luton housebuilder is inviting home buyers to view its new eco-friendly show homes.

On Saturday 29 June, Redrow South Midlands unveiled its brand-new show homes at one of its most popular developments in the region, Pilgrims Chase, on Sundon Road.

138 homes are available at the exclusive development – and now buyers can see exactly what life would be like at Pilgrims Chase.

The development will offer a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which features traditional, 1930s-inspired exteriors combined with contemporary, high-spec interiors. Prices start from £525,000 and are available to reserve now.

Pilgrims Chase

All of the 138 new homes at Pilgrims Chase have been designed with innovative low carbon technology, and include cost-effective initiatives to help homeowners save on their bills. Each home will also feature an air source heat pump and underfloor heating as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

Visitors can take a tour of the Leamington Lifestyle show home, which has three-bedrooms, each with their own ensuite and walk-in showers, and for an extra touch of luxury, the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe. Downstairs, there is a large open-plan kitchen and dining area providing the perfect place to enjoy family life, while a separate lounge at the front of the home is a haven to relax.

For those looking for a little more space, the four-bedroom Richmond show home has serious curb appeal. Downstairs, there’s a spacious lounge, and a separate family sitting area just off the open-plan dining/kitchen area, with the added benefit of generous double garage and utility room for extra convenience. Upstairs, all four bedrooms are spacious, with the main bedroom benefiting from a walk-in wardrobe, two bedrooms offer ensuites, and a large, centrally located bathroom makes this the perfect home for growing a family.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “I’m pleased to invite local people to step inside our new show homes at Pilgrims Chase. Not only do our homes feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market – helping residents to live more sustainably while lowering their energy bills.

“Both the Leamington Lifestyle and Richmond are beautiful examples of Redrow’s craftsmanship and are ideal for family life as the homes offers a superb balance between open-plan living, where the family can come together, and spacious lounges and bedrooms.

“We look forward to local people getting to see exactly what life is like at Pilgrims Chase and experience the Redrow difference first hand. This development is proving incredibly popular already, so buyers must act fast.

“We encourage anyone who likes the idea of spacious, luxury living to come and visit our show homes now.”

Pilgrims Chase offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the medieval village of Harlington. With a host of good local schools, direct trains to St Pancreas in just fifty minutes, and Luton airport a short drive away, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.