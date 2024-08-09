In pictures: Luton’s cheapest streets over the last 5 years revealed

Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see which postcodes have the lowest-priced homes in Luton. In May, the average Luton house price was £265,580.
1. Cardiff Grove - LU1 1QH
The cheapest postcode to buy a property with an average price of £71,200 is LU1 1QH - Cardiff Grove. This postcode has had five properties sold since 2019. Photo: Google Maps
2. Dumfries Street - LU1 5FT
Dumfries Street is the second least expensive street to buy a property in Luton, with an average price of £79,049. In the past five years, nine homes have been sold in this postcode. Photo: Google Maps
3. Trilby Court - LU4 8FR
Third on our list is Trilby Court (LU4 8FR). Since 2019, five properties have sold here - with an average price of £79,475. Photo: Google Maps
4. Dunstable Road - LU4 8JW
Dunstable Road - LU4 8JW is at number four - five properties have been sold along this stretch of road since 2019, with an average price of £80,100 Photo: Google Maps
