Estate and rental agents' boards are pictured on a residential street. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

In pictures: Luton’s cheapest streets over the last 5 years revealed

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:47 GMT
As house prices seem to rise higher and higher each month, we’ve been wondering where the cheapest properties in Luton are.

Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see which postcodes have the lowest-priced homes in Luton. In May, the average Luton house price was £265,580.

Last week, we revealed the most expensive places to buy a property in the town were. Get scrolling to see the other end of the spectrum!

The cheapest postcode to buy a property with an average price of £71,200 is LU1 1QH - Cardiff Grove. This postcode has had five properties sold since 2019.

1. Cardiff Grove - LU1 1QH

Dumfries Street is the second least expensive street to buy a property in Luton, with an average price of £79,049. In the past five years, nine homes have been sold in this postcode.

2. Dumfries Street - LU1 5FT

Third on our list is Trilby Court (LU4 8FR). Since 2019, five properties have sold here - with an average price of £79,475.

3. Trilby Court - LU4 8FR

Dunstable Road - LU4 8JW is at number four - five properties have been sold along this stretch of road since 2019, with an average price of £80,100

4. Dunstable Road - LU4 8JW

