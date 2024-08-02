Estate and rental agents' boards are pictured on a residential street. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesEstate and rental agents' boards are pictured on a residential street. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
In pictures: Luton’s most expensive streets over the last 5 years revealed

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
The Luton streets with the highest house prices have been revealed with the release of new figures.

With house prices seeming to rise higher and higher each month, we’ve been wondering where the most expensive properties in Luton are.

Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see which postcodes have the highest and lowest-priced homes in Luton. In May, the average Luton house price was £265,580.

In this piece, you will see the same road mentioned four times, and another twice. This relates to the postcode prices, which are within the same stretch of road.

Curious to see if your road featured? Get scrolling!

First up, the most expensive street in Luton is Old Bedford Road. Now, this road will feature on our list three more times, but these all relate to different postcodes. At number one is LU2 7HP, with average house price of £828,333, and three houses have been sold in last five years.

1. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7HP

First up, the most expensive street in Luton is Old Bedford Road. Now, this road will feature on our list three more times, but these all relate to different postcodes. At number one is LU2 7HP, with average house price of £828,333, and three houses have been sold in last five years. Photo: Google Maps

Next up is LU2 7EH - Old Bedford Road. On this part of the road, the average house price is £802,500, with four properties sold along here in the past five years.

2. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7EH

Next up is LU2 7EH - Old Bedford Road. On this part of the road, the average house price is £802,500, with four properties sold along here in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

At number three on the list is LU2 7EQ - Old Bedford Road. Along this stretch of the road, the average house price is £778,000. And in the last five years, five houses have sold.

3. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7EQ

At number three on the list is LU2 7EQ - Old Bedford Road. Along this stretch of the road, the average house price is £778,000. And in the last five years, five houses have sold. Photo: Google Maps

This long road in Bramingham features twice on our list. This postcode, LU3 2BB, is at number four, with an average house price of £705,000. Three have been sold in the past five years.

4. Barton Road - LU3 2BB

This long road in Bramingham features twice on our list. This postcode, LU3 2BB, is at number four, with an average house price of £705,000. Three have been sold in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

