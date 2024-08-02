In pictures: Luton’s most expensive streets over the last 5 years revealed

With house prices seeming to rise higher and higher each month, we’ve been wondering where the most expensive properties in Luton are.
Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see which postcodes have the highest and lowest-priced homes in Luton. In May, the average Luton house price was £265,580.
In this piece, you will see the same road mentioned four times, and another twice. This relates to the postcode prices, which are within the same stretch of road.
Curious to see if your road featured? Get scrolling!
1. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7HP
First up, the most expensive street in Luton is Old Bedford Road. Now, this road will feature on our list three more times, but these all relate to different postcodes. At number one is LU2 7HP, with average house price of £828,333, and three houses have been sold in last five years. Photo: Google Maps
2. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7EH
Next up is LU2 7EH - Old Bedford Road. On this part of the road, the average house price is £802,500, with four properties sold along here in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
3. Old Bedford Road - LU2 7EQ
At number three on the list is LU2 7EQ - Old Bedford Road. Along this stretch of the road, the average house price is £778,000. And in the last five years, five houses have sold. Photo: Google Maps
4. Barton Road - LU3 2BB
This long road in Bramingham features twice on our list. This postcode, LU3 2BB, is at number four, with an average house price of £705,000. Three have been sold in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.