‘Land with potential’ next to houses in Luton up for auction next month – with £10k guide price
The rectangle piece of land north east of Hawkfields, in the Bushmead area of the town, will go under the hammer at Clive Emson Auctioneers’ 250th auction.
The land measures 0.02 acres (or around 871.2 square-feet). It is listed with a freehold guide price of £10,000-plus at the auction which ends on Wednesday, June 12.
Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This parcel of freehold land is situated in the residential area of Bushmead, to the north of Luton town centre, railway station, airport and the M1.
“Nearby there are bus routes and Bushmead Community Hub, schools and colleges.
“The land, extending to 0.01 hectares (0.02 acres), may offer potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
You can find more details on the auctioneers’ website.