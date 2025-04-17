Which is your favourite room?Which is your favourite room?
Look around this 18th-century £4m home in Markyate - with a hot tub and wine cellar

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
With six bedrooms in the main house, another two in the annexe and wildlife in abundance, this house really is something.

Spread across 10 acres, this absolute gem of a property is sandwiched between Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The large home oozes character and extravagance – not to mention a hot tub, a gym, stunning views across the countryside and an annexe with two more bedrooms.

While the property dates back to the 18th century, has been recently modernised and has great features like underfloor heating, communications and security systems and lots of insulation – making it modern and energy efficient.

Home Farm is on the market with Ashtons and has a guide price of £4,000,000, you can click here for the listing.

Ready to dive it? Get scrolling!

Right off the main road is the entrance to this fantastic property. The electric gates give added security before driving down the path to get to the main house.

1. Home Farm

Right off the main road is the entrance to this fantastic property. The electric gates give added security before driving down the path to get to the main house. Photo: Ashtons, Harpenden

From the outside, the house is very impressive - there's space to chill out the front and storage too.

2. Home Farm

From the outside, the house is very impressive - there's space to chill out the front and storage too. Photo: Ashtons, Harpenden

Here is the luxuriously large kitchen, with an enormous island. Everything is integrated and has an induction hob to cook up a storm.

3. Home Farm

Here is the luxuriously large kitchen, with an enormous island. Everything is integrated and has an induction hob to cook up a storm. Photo: Ashtons, Harpenden

At the back of the kitchen is a dining table and a cosy TV area!

4. Home Farm

At the back of the kitchen is a dining table and a cosy TV area! Photo: Ashtons, Harpenden

