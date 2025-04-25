What's your favourite part of the house? Picture: Ashtons, Village & CountryWhat's your favourite part of the house? Picture: Ashtons, Village & Country
Look around this Grade II Listed country house near Dunstable up for over £1,650,000

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
This stunning property is definitely one for those with horses and who love to be surrounded by nature.

The Grove, in Kensworth, is a Grade II listed country house - dating all the way back to the 16th century.

The property has five double bedrooms, four huge reception rooms, outbuildings and lots of character features.

And outside: There are views across the countryside, stables and a 5.59-acre paddock.

The Grove is on the market with Ashtons, Village & Country and has a guide price of £1,650,000, you can click here for the listing.

Ready to dive into it? Get scrolling!

This period property was built in the 16th century - it has over 4200 sq. ft. of living space, ready for a family to make it their own!

This period property was built in the 16th century - it has over 4200 sq. ft. of living space, ready for a family to make it their own! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The entrance hall has a gorgeous sweeping staircase that leads up to the bedrooms.

The entrance hall has a gorgeous sweeping staircase that leads up to the bedrooms. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The large kitchen has bespoke units, a central island, an AGA cooker and gorgeous parquet flooring. The room also doubles as a dining room.

The large kitchen has bespoke units, a central island, an AGA cooker and gorgeous parquet flooring. The room also doubles as a dining room. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The house has a guest cloakroom and toilet off the main entrance way.

The house has a guest cloakroom and toilet off the main entrance way. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

