Look around this £1,000,000 home in Houghton Regis - with a 40ft pool

If you’re anything like me, you enjoy living out your real estate fantasies by scrolling through RightMove, pretending to have enough cash to splash out on a luxury home. That’s what I was doing when I came across this gem.

This house, on the outskirts of Houghton Regis, has over 3900 square feet of living space, a study, conservatory and a housed swimming complex. Sitting on half an acre, this home is the perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and tranquillity.

Mekoda , on Sundon Road, is on the market with Fine and Country in Redbourn for £1,000,000. You can click here for the listing.

Ready to have a gander? Let’s get scrolling!

1 . Mekoda Even from the front, the house is pretty impressive. After going through the gates, you can see the double garage and large driveway - with space for at least eight cars. Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn Photo Sales

2 . Mekoda From the feature fireplace and large windows, to the wood flooring and intricate coving, the sitting room oozes class and luxury. There are double doors that open to the back of the property. Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn Photo Sales

3 . Mekoda Imagine a cosy evening curled up in front of this fireplace while you seem cakes baking in the oven nearby. Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn Photo Sales