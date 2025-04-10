Look around this £2m 5-bed house in Eaton Bray - with pilates studio and stables

This week’s property is Moat Hall in Eaton Bray – a five-bedroom home with four bathrooms and lots of land.
The house has its own private gated entrance with countryside views, while still being in the heart of the Central Bedfordshire village.
It has stables and facilities for any horse lover to be able to maintain their animals on the property. And with a fitness studio and study onsite, there isn’t much reason for you to leave.
The house is on the market with Castles Estate Agents for £2,000,000. Let’s take a look around!
1. Moat Hill
You get into the property through electric gates and via the private driveway. Once on the grounds, you'll see the huge home - made up of two cottages joined together in the 1970s. And the land it sits on was mentioned in the Doomsday Book - talk about history! Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray
2. Moat Hall
The dining room has a bay window and overlooks the paddocks towards the stables. You can get into the room from either the lounge or the kitchen. With patio doors leading out onto the garden, you can easily enjoy some alfresco dining! Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray
3. Moat Hall
Talk about natural light! This huge lounge has views over the gardens and fields. There is plenty of space around the stone fireplace to relax and unwind with a good book. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray
4. Moat Hall
The hub of the house is most the kitchen - oak shaker style cupboards , granite work surfaces, oven, induction hob, integrated fridge and freezer plus double draw dishwasher. The front bay window has space for a dining table too, you can have a Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.