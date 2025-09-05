Look around this stunning £5m Kensworth house with a helipad, pool and tennis court

Ever fancied touching down on your own helipad before slipping into a heated pool for a swim?
This spectacular country estate in Kensworth makes that fantasy a reality.
Set in 11 acres of private grounds, the home is a rare blend of timeless Edwardian elegance and modern luxury.
The sort of property that looks like it belongs on the cover of a fancy magazine.
Ashtons, Village & Country are handling the sale, with a guide price of £5,000,000.
The estate, in Isle of Wight Lane, is brimming with standout features. From the grand double-height hallway and sweeping staircase, to the wood-panelled Churchill Room said to have hosted Winston Churchill himself, every corner of this property is designed to impress.
There’s also an orangery, eight bathrooms, and multiple light-filled reception spaces that open onto landscaped gardens.
The lifestyle on offer here is as lavish as it is unique. Alongside seven bedrooms and a dressing room and spa-style bathrooms, the property has its own swimming pool and pool house. Step outside and you’ll find formal gardens, a pond, paddocks, and far-reaching countryside views, all in total privacy.
And if arriving by car feels too ordinary, there’s always the helipad.
It’s a home that brings together grandeur and comfort in equal measure — perfect for entertaining, raising a family, or simply retreating from the world. You can click here for the listing.
Ready to have a peek around? Let’s go!