Talk about luxe!placeholder image
Talk about luxe!

Look around this stunning £5m Kensworth house with a helipad, pool and tennis court

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 17:33 BST
Set in the rolling Chiltern Hills, this beautiful home comes with some truly special features.

Ever fancied touching down on your own helipad before slipping into a heated pool for a swim?

This spectacular country estate in Kensworth makes that fantasy a reality.

Set in 11 acres of private grounds, the home is a rare blend of timeless Edwardian elegance and modern luxury.

The sort of property that looks like it belongs on the cover of a fancy magazine.

Ashtons, Village & Country are handling the sale, with a guide price of £5,000,000.

The estate, in Isle of Wight Lane, is brimming with standout features. From the grand double-height hallway and sweeping staircase, to the wood-panelled Churchill Room said to have hosted Winston Churchill himself, every corner of this property is designed to impress.

There’s also an orangery, eight bathrooms, and multiple light-filled reception spaces that open onto landscaped gardens.

The lifestyle on offer here is as lavish as it is unique. Alongside seven bedrooms and a dressing room and spa-style bathrooms, the property has its own swimming pool and pool house. Step outside and you’ll find formal gardens, a pond, paddocks, and far-reaching countryside views, all in total privacy.

And if arriving by car feels too ordinary, there’s always the helipad.

It’s a home that brings together grandeur and comfort in equal measure — perfect for entertaining, raising a family, or simply retreating from the world. You can click here for the listing.

Ready to have a peek around? Let’s go!

From the back, you can see the grand house, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and a pergola, all framed by mature trees.

1. Bisley House

From the back, you can see the grand house, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and a pergola, all framed by mature trees. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
The large entrance hallway makes a grand first impression, with its polished flooring, ornate stained glass door and luminous openness that nods the elegance within.

2. Bisley House

The large entrance hallway makes a grand first impression, with its polished flooring, ornate stained glass door and luminous openness that nods the elegance within. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
A distinguished reception room steeped in historic charm, the Churchill Room features refined wood-panelled walls and a large bay window that frames the serene garden views. This stately space—appropriately named in honour of the estate’s reputed guest, Winston Churchill— is both warmth and grand.

3. Bisley House

A distinguished reception room steeped in historic charm, the Churchill Room features refined wood-panelled walls and a large bay window that frames the serene garden views. This stately space—appropriately named in honour of the estate’s reputed guest, Winston Churchill— is both warmth and grand. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
The home’s triple-aspect luxury kitchen and breakfast room offers an expansive, open-plan layout ideal for both daily living and entertaining. There is a large island, high-end finishes and thoughtful zoning to add functionality and style to the space.

4. Bisley House

The home’s triple-aspect luxury kitchen and breakfast room offers an expansive, open-plan layout ideal for both daily living and entertaining. There is a large island, high-end finishes and thoughtful zoning to add functionality and style to the space. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edwardian
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice