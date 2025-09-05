Look around this stunning £5m Kensworth house with a helipad, pool and tennis court

Ever fancied touching down on your own helipad before slipping into a heated pool for a swim?

This spectacular country estate in Kensworth makes that fantasy a reality.

Set in 11 acres of private grounds, the home is a rare blend of timeless Edwardian elegance and modern luxury.

The sort of property that looks like it belongs on the cover of a fancy magazine.

Ashtons, Village & Country are handling the sale, with a guide price of £5,000,000.

The estate, in Isle of Wight Lane, is brimming with standout features. From the grand double-height hallway and sweeping staircase, to the wood-panelled Churchill Room said to have hosted Winston Churchill himself, every corner of this property is designed to impress.

There’s also an orangery, eight bathrooms, and multiple light-filled reception spaces that open onto landscaped gardens.

The lifestyle on offer here is as lavish as it is unique. Alongside seven bedrooms and a dressing room and spa-style bathrooms, the property has its own swimming pool and pool house. Step outside and you’ll find formal gardens, a pond, paddocks, and far-reaching countryside views, all in total privacy.

And if arriving by car feels too ordinary, there’s always the helipad.

It’s a home that brings together grandeur and comfort in equal measure — perfect for entertaining, raising a family, or simply retreating from the world. You can click here for the listing.

Ready to have a peek around? Let’s go!

Bisley House From the back, you can see the grand house, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and a pergola, all framed by mature trees.

Bisley House The large entrance hallway makes a grand first impression, with its polished flooring, ornate stained glass door and luminous openness that nods the elegance within.

Bisley House A distinguished reception room steeped in historic charm, the Churchill Room features refined wood-panelled walls and a large bay window that frames the serene garden views. This stately space—appropriately named in honour of the estate's reputed guest, Winston Churchill— is both warmth and grand.

Bisley House The home's triple-aspect luxury kitchen and breakfast room offers an expansive, open-plan layout ideal for both daily living and entertaining. There is a large island, high-end finishes and thoughtful zoning to add functionality and style to the space.