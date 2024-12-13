Look inside this £1.2m eco-friendly house overlooking the Whipsnade countryside

Buckshorn House has almost 3000 sq. ft of luxury space - so think: lots of light, sleek furniture and tasteful decoration.
The home, which is on the market with Purple Bricks, is located in a small, private gated community.
The property has three large reception rooms, a gorgeous fireplace, integrated kitchen with three ovens, a large island, utility room and an office.
The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite with a free standing bath, and a balcony overlooking the landscaped garden.
Downstairs, your feet will be toasty with underfloor heating, and if you want to control the temperature through your phone, you can do that for the central heating upstairs via an app.
Technology is at the heart of this home with multi-media, ethernet points and built-in ceiling speakers throughout the home, a remotely monitored alarm and remotely accessible CCTV - giving the perfect mix of comfort, convenience and security.
All of this will set you back over £1million, as the house has a guide price of £1,220,000 You can click here for more information.
