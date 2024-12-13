Look inside this £1.2m eco-friendly house overlooking the Whipsnade countryside

Buckshorn House is a sight to behold!placeholder image
Nestled between hills in the Bedfordshire countryside is a beautiful five-bedroomed eco-friendly family home.

Buckshorn House has almost 3000 sq. ft of luxury space - so think: lots of light, sleek furniture and tasteful decoration.

The home, which is on the market with Purple Bricks, is located in a small, private gated community.

The property has three large reception rooms, a gorgeous fireplace, integrated kitchen with three ovens, a large island, utility room and an office.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite with a free standing bath, and a balcony overlooking the landscaped garden.

Downstairs, your feet will be toasty with underfloor heating, and if you want to control the temperature through your phone, you can do that for the central heating upstairs via an app.

Technology is at the heart of this home with multi-media, ethernet points and built-in ceiling speakers throughout the home, a remotely monitored alarm and remotely accessible CCTV - giving the perfect mix of comfort, convenience and security.

All of this will set you back over £1million, as the house has a guide price of £1,220,000 You can click here for more information.

These steps lead down to the front of the house and patioed area. The house is located inside a small, private gated community and has scenic countryside views.

These steps lead down to the front of the house and patioed area. The house is located inside a small, private gated community and has scenic countryside views. Photo: Purple Bricks

The hallway leads onto the living room, family room, study, and first of five bedrooms.

The hallway leads onto the living room, family room, study, and first of five bedrooms. Photo: Purple Bricks

The house has five bathrooms, so you'll never be fighting for who can go next!

The house has five bathrooms, so you'll never be fighting for who can go next! Photo: Purple Bricks

Having a study means you can work from home in peace, or let the kids use this for their homework.

Having a study means you can work from home in peace, or let the kids use this for their homework. Photo: Purple Bricks

