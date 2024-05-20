This property is on the market for £1,350,000 after going up for sale in March with Strutt & Parker in Harpenden.

The farm conversion is light and airy, adding a modern twist on the old building, which is still visible in the original beams and stables.

Inside there are two floors, a kitchen and a separate utility, a sitting room, family room, study, four bedrooms (one of which can be turned into the perfect little dressing room), a study and four bathrooms. Scroll through these pictures to have a look around!

If you are interested in this property, click here for the Right Move listing. Happy scrolling!

1 . Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane Starting outside, this idyllic house sits over 3,000 square feet and has eight rooms. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden Photo Sales

2 . Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane Starting at the front door, you are greeted by a large hallway with a log burning fire, seating and staircase to the first floor. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden Photo Sales

3 . Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane There is plenty of space for a game night in the family room, there are doors leading onto the patio, ready for those summer al fresco evenings Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden Photo Sales