Look inside this £2.65m Grade II cottage near Luton - with an indoor pool and outdoor kitchen

Grade II Listed? Check. Space in the garage for five cars? Check. Over 3.5 acres of land? Check

With seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this detached cottage and gatehouse in Pepperstock is waiting for a family to make this their forever home and create lifelong memories.

Bonners Farm, in Windmill Road, is on the market with Ashtons, Village & Country, and has a guide price of £2,650,000.

With some features dating back to the 1500s, this house is a historical gem that’s been modernised for multi-generational living.

Without any further ado, let’s have a look around!

Bonners Farm First up is the living room, completed with exposed beams, a log burner and huge wooden doors.

Bonners Farm The sitting room has space for plenty of family jigsaws on the floor or cosy nights watching movies while it's cold outside.

Bonners Farm The kitchen is light and airy, perfect for hosting parties and has a special room nearby