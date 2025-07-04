Luton house needing work goes up for auction

By Cliff Moore
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST
A mid-terrace house requiring improvement in Luton is coming up for auction later this month.

Three-bedroom 53 Malvern Road is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £175,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

Auction Appraiser Paul Wood said: “Although the property requires a degree of updating and improvement, we consider it will make a lovely home for owner-occupation or could be let to generate a good income once works have been carried out.”

AUCTION: 53 Malvern Road, Lutonplaceholder image
AUCTION: 53 Malvern Road, Luton

This house offers well-proportioned rooms and a gas heating system via radiators.

It comprises a ground floor entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom with WC, with three bedrooms on the first floor. Outside there is a small front courtyard and rear garden.

The house is situated within reasonable access to local shops, schools, bus routes, and other amenities.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/103/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

