Luton house prices increased more than East of England average in June

General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke. picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

House prices increased by 1.2 per cent – more than the average for the East of England – in Luton in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.1 per cent over the last year.

The average Luton house price in June was £271,987, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent increase on May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices increased 0.1 per cent, and Luton was above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Luton rose by £270 – putting the area 29th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in Luton spent an average of £240,050 on their property – £360 more than a year ago, and £34,450 more than in June 2019.