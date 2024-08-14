Luton house prices increased more than East of England average in June
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.1 per cent over the last year.
The average Luton house price in June was £271,987, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices increased 0.1 per cent, and Luton was above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Luton rose by £270 – putting the area 29th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers in Luton spent an average of £240,050 on their property – £360 more than a year ago, and £34,450 more than in June 2019.