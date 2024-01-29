Luton housebuilder launches search for longest-ever resident in one of their homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Redrow South Midlands has been responsible for building approximately 47 developments since 2002, is on the hunt for original and long-term residents to share their experiences and unique stories.

For those who enter, the longest standing Redrow customer(s) will win a prize of £500 as a thank you for telling their story.

The housebuilder is calling on those living across Bedfordshire in particular to take part, with a number of current and long-standing Redrow developments in the area including Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard, Stone Hill Meadow in Lower Stondon, and Ivel Gardens in Stotfold.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “As we enter this exciting year, commemorating our 50th anniversary, we can’t wait to celebrate with all the people who make Redrow what it is. If you’ve been a Redrow homeowner since your very first home purchase or recently upsized into a new energy efficient home with us, we hope you will join us in the celebrations.

“As part of our 50th anniversary, we want to hear from you, whether that’s an interesting homebuying tale or a story of your life in one of our homes. And if you think you may be the Redrow Bedfordshire homeowner who has lived with us the longest, we encourage you to get in touch!”

Founded in 1974, Redrow was created by Steve Morgan CBE with just £5,000, loaned to him by his father. Over the years, Redrow has built more than 120,000 homes, housing the equivalent population of a major city like Nottingham, and now has twelve regional divisions across England and Wales including Redrow South Midlands, which was started in 2002 and has to-date, crafted approximately 47 developments.

Most recently, Redrow became the first large housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps into all of its new developments with underfloor heating as standard, reaffirming its commitment to creating future-fit homes, with greener, more efficient features.

The housebuilder has also funded several charitable projects in Bedfordshire through its regional Community Fund, with £10,000 this year alone distributed to good causes across the region.

If you think you’ve lived in a Redrow home for the longest time, send your entry to [email protected]