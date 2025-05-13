Luton housebuilder retains top award for customer service

A Luton housebuilder has earned a five-star rating for its customer service – for the seventh year running.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at four developments across Bedfordshire, including Eaton Green Heights in Luton, was awarded the rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF) after more than 95 per cent of its customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

The award is based on the independently operated National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country. The results are used by HBF to calculate a star rating to award the housebuilders committed to meeting customer satisfaction standards.

This is the seventh year in a row that Redrow has been awarded the top five-star rating and follows the implementation of several customer-focused initiatives over the past few years. These include greater personalisation of homes, as well as the wide rollout of the housebuilder’s Eco Electric homes – their most sustainable and eco-efficient house types yet.

This latest achievement follows Redrow’s triumph in the Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative category at the 2024 Housebuilder Awards – its second win in a row in the category – for its strategy to harness customer feedback.

It has been more than two years since the housebuilder launched its brand new Eco-Electric homes, helping homeowners reduce their energy bills with future-ready features such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and thicker insulation. The pioneering move places the housebuilder well ahead of competitors when it comes to the Government’s proposals to make all new build properties gas-free from 2025.

Andrew Newman, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Our priority continues to be giving people a better way to livethrough the houses and locations they call home.We’re proud to have been named as a five-star builder by the HBF for the seventh year, building on our previous industry-leading recognitions for our customer service.

“As a business we’re continuing to invest in making our customers’ lives better and easier; whether that be by implementing new technical solutions or by ensuring are homes are energy efficient which makes them more cost effective to run. Customer satisfaction is a top priority for us and this award is dedicated to our hardworking colleagues and their continued work on delivering great customer service.”

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the HBF, added: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance, so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

For more information about Redrow South Midlands’ Bedfordshire developments, visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-england/bedfordshire