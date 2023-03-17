Luton named as fourth best commuter town for London workers in 2023
It was the only Bedfordshire town to make the list
Yopa's annual report included the town in its top-ten most affordable alternatives to the capital's high house prices.
Luton is the only Bedfordshire town to make the list while Hertfordshire and Berkshire featured several times each. The top spot was given to Woking in Surrey, which is just a 25-minute train journey from London Waterloo station.
Luton was given a score of 87.8 out of 100 – taking into account its crime rates, number of trains per day and season ticket price.
Isaac Bull, London's divisional franchise director at Yopa, told Yahoo!: “Lots of people have opted to move further out of London to take advantage of being able to get significantly more for your money down one of the many commuter routes in the suburbs.”