Luton named as fourth best commuter town for London workers in 2023

It was the only Bedfordshire town to make the list

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT

Luton has been named as the fourth-best commuter town for those wanting to move out of London.

Yopa's annual report included the town in its top-ten most affordable alternatives to the capital's high house prices.

Luton is the only Bedfordshire town to make the list while Hertfordshire and Berkshire featured several times each. The top spot was given to Woking in Surrey, which is just a 25-minute train journey from London Waterloo station.

People are trading in London for Luton, Hemel Hempstead and elsewhere
Luton was given a score of 87.8 out of 100 – taking into account its crime rates, number of trains per day and season ticket price.

Isaac Bull, London's divisional franchise director at Yopa, told Yahoo!: “Lots of people have opted to move further out of London to take advantage of being able to get significantly more for your money down one of the many commuter routes in the suburbs.”

