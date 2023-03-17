Luton has been named as the fourth-best commuter town for those wanting to move out of London.

Yopa's annual report included the town in its top-ten most affordable alternatives to the capital's high house prices.

Luton is the only Bedfordshire town to make the list while Hertfordshire and Berkshire featured several times each. The top spot was given to Woking in Surrey, which is just a 25-minute train journey from London Waterloo station.

People are trading in London for Luton, Hemel Hempstead and elsewhere

Luton was given a score of 87.8 out of 100 – taking into account its crime rates, number of trains per day and season ticket price.