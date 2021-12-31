More homes planned for Houghton Regis development

Plans for Bellway to build 154 new homes on the edge of Houghton Regis have been approved.

The homes will be the housebuilder’s second phase of properties at Linmere – a new neighbourhood of 5,150 homes and new schools, shops, community facilities and more than 90 acres of public outdoor space.

The detailed plans for the homes, south of the A5 Dunstable Bypass, were given the go-ahead by Central Bedfordshire Council before Christmas.

New homes are planned for the next phase of Linmere

The development will see 142 private homes and 12 affordable homes delivered for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The private homes will feature 50 one and two-bedroom apartments and 92 two, three and four-bedroom houses, while the affordable housing will consist of seven houses and five apartments.

The developer is already delivering 153 properties in phase one of its Bellway at Linmere development off Sundon Road.

Paul Smits, Managing Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are very pleased to be given planning permission to start work at this new site – our second development within the wider Linmere scheme on the edge of Houghton Regis.

“With work progressing well at our first phase site, we are proud to be the first housebuilder to deliver new homes here.

“This latest approval means we will be delivering more than 300 new homes as a part of this ambitious plan to bring much-needed new homes and investment into the local area. We can’t wait to get started on creating what will be another new neighbourhood at Linmere.”

Situated at the northern edge of Houghton Regis, Linmere is a major sustainable extension being delivered by The Houghton Regis Management Company (HRMC).

The wider Linmere development will contribute more than £36m towards local education, transport, open space and leisure facilities.