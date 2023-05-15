News you can trust since 1891
New scheme offers Houghton Regis house-hunters up to £20k towards their new home

You can put it towards your mortgage payments or get upgrades to your new pad

By Clare Turner
Published 15th May 2023, 15:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:50 BST

Do you fancy getting on the property ladder but just need that extra financial push?

Well, housebuilder Bellway is unveiling a new incentive offering customers up to £20,000 to help them buy a new home.

The housebuilder is offering purchasers the saving either through a mortgage subsidy, or a deposit contribution, or towards extras or upgrades inside the home.

New home purchasers can save up to £20,000 with Bellway
New home purchasers can save up to £20,000 with Bellway
Bellway’s offer – called Your Home, Your Way – launched at the beginning of this month (May) and runs until June 30.

New homes are being built all over the county, including Bellway at Linmere on Sundon Road and Linmere Gateway on Waterslade Way in Houghton Regis

Luke Southgate, sales director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This initiative has been created to provide our buyers with the opportunity to save up to £20,000 when buying a new-build home from Bellway.

“When we ran a mortgage contribution offer at the beginning of the year it was incredibly well-received and helped many people to buy their first home or to move to a different home to better meet their needs.

“Buyers can take advantage of a contribution towards mortgage payments, if they want to keep their monthly outgoings lower – or they can have a lump sum boost to their deposit if they want to move without having to spend any longer saving.

"Or they can access up to £20,000 to put towards extras or upgrades, such as more premium flooring, tiling and lighting to help style their new home as they choose.”

Visit here for more info on Your Home, Your Way

