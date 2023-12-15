A graphic of what the development could look like. Picture: Stonebond

A property developer says it will build 236 affordable homes after buying a second plot of land at Linmere, a new housing project in Houghton Regis.

Stonebond says the homes will be for shared ownership, social rent and affordable rent tenures and will include one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses.

The site is Stonebond’s second land purchase at Linmere, with a total 437 homes to be built on the site. Over 5,000 homes will be built on the site over the next 15 years as well as two primary schools, an extension to Houghton Regis’ existing Thornfield Primary school, a secondary school, retail and leisure opportunities.

Through a partnership with Bedford-based social housing association, bpha, the site just north of the town will have 192 extra affordable houses over its planning requirements. The community is being developed by Houghton Regis Management Company. Construction is due to start in 2024 with the first homes built during 2025.

Peter Williams, managing director of Stonebond St Albans, said: “Linmere is set to become a major new community and we’re delighted to be bringing forward more than 400 new homes across these two land parcels. By working in partnership with bpha, we are able to deliver this latest phase in 100% affordable tenures, which will have a significant impact on the area’s affordable housing supply.”