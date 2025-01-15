Residents invited to have their say on new development plans for Barton-le-Clay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Barton-Le-Clay have been invited to view and comment on plans for a new residential development in the area.

Taylor Wimpey’s proposals include up to 500 new homes, 30% of which will be affordable, ranging from 1-bed apartments to 5-bed family homes, as well as bungalows and wheelchair accessible homes.

Additionally, there are plans for a care facility, a new primary school, play areas, open space and allotments on the development.

Located on Higham Road, the site was granted outline permission in December 2024 by Central Bedfordshire Council, and Taylor Wimpey intends to submit a reserved matters planning application in February 2025.

The online consultation will run from 5pm on Monday 20th January 2025 to midnight on Monday 3rd February 2025. During this period, the national housebuilder’s proposals will be available online for local residents to view and comment on.

Richard Crick, Associate Projects Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re looking forward to showcasing our proposals for development in Barton-le-Clay. The site is in a lovely location for those wishing to move to the area and our plans provide additional community facilities for existing residents to utilise and enjoy.

“It is very important to us that we listen to the views of the local community and give them the opportunity to express their opinions before we submit our reserved matters planning application in the New Year. We would encourage all of those who live locally to view the plans in January and share their feedback.”

The online public consultation will take place at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/barton-le-clay/land-at-higham-road, from the 20th January 2025 until 3rd February 2025.