Revealed: Cheapest places in Luton to buy a house

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:28 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:33 GMT
You could snap up a bargain in these neighbourhoods!

If you’re looking to bag a deal on a property in Luton, then look no further.

A new report has ranked all of Luton’s neighbourhoods, based on their average house prices and their total house sales to the year ending March 2024.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Luton house price in the year to November was £275,831 – largely unchanged from October.

It means the area ranked 27th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Luton rising by £3,100 over the past year.

So here are the top five places in Luton with the cheapest house prices.

Up first is the central ward in Luton - the average price of homes here is £150,000 (the cheapest in the town)!

1. Central Luton

Up first is the central ward in Luton - the average price of homes here is £150,000 (the cheapest in the town)!


Next up is High Town - the area just north of Luton train station. Around here, the average house price is £203,000.

2. High Town

Next up is High Town - the area just north of Luton train station. Around here, the average house price is £203,000.


Number three on our list is Bury Park where the average house price is £217,500.

3. Bury Park

Number three on our list is Bury Park where the average house price is £217,500.


In this Luton district, just south east of the the town centre, the average house price is £227,500.

4. New Town

In this Luton district, just south east of the the town centre, the average house price is £227,500.


