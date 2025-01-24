Revealed: Cheapest places in Luton to buy a house

If you’re looking to bag a deal on a property in Luton, then look no further.

A new report has ranked all of Luton’s neighbourhoods, based on their average house prices and their total house sales to the year ending March 2024.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Luton house price in the year to November was £275,831 – largely unchanged from October.

It means the area ranked 27th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Luton rising by £3,100 over the past year.

So here are the top five places in Luton with the cheapest house prices.

1 . Central Luton Up first is the central ward in Luton - the average price of homes here is £150,000 (the cheapest in the town)! Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . High Town Next up is High Town - the area just north of Luton train station. Around here, the average house price is £203,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Bury Park Number three on our list is Bury Park where the average house price is £217,500. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales