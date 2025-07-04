Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see which postcodes have the highest and lowest-priced homes in Dunstable.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on The Avenue (LU6) sold for £1,070,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £56,700 and under on Priory View (LU5), Watling Gardens (LU5) and Viceroy Court (LU5).”
In this piece, you will see the same road mentioned twice. This relates to the postcode prices, which are within the same stretch of road.
Curious to see if your road featured? Get scrolling!
(Pictures are for illustrative purposes and don’t depict homes sold)
