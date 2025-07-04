General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA Imagesplaceholder image
Revealed: Dunstable's most expensive streets over the last 5 years

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
With house prices seeming to rise higher and higher each month, we’ve been wondering where the most expensive properties in Dunstable are.

Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see which postcodes have the highest and lowest-priced homes in Dunstable.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on The Avenue (LU6) sold for £1,070,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £56,700 and under on Priory View (LU5), Watling Gardens (LU5) and Viceroy Court (LU5).”

In this piece, you will see the same road mentioned twice. This relates to the postcode prices, which are within the same stretch of road.

Curious to see if your road featured? Get scrolling!

(Pictures are for illustrative purposes and don’t depict homes sold)

First up, the most expensive street in Dunstable is The Avenue. In LU6 2AA, the average house price is £902,142, and seven houses have been sold in the last five years.

This road features twice on our list. This postcode, LU6 2PT, is at number four, with an average house price of £662,500. Four have been sold in the past five years.

With an average house price of £640,833, Lancot Drive is another one of the most sought-after roads in Dunstable. The LU6 2AP road has had six homes sold in the last five years.

The second Tring Road location to feature on the list is LU6 2PX. In this postcode, the average house price is £624,000 - with five homes sold since 2020.

