Selection of brand-new apartments with improved energy efficiency launch at Linmere in Houghton Regis

18 one-and two-bedroom apartments have launched at Barratt Homes’ Linmere development in Houghton Regis. The brand-new apartment buildings offer improved energy efficiency with allocated parking spaces and include electric car charging points.

The new homes under construction align with Part L building regulations, which for consumers, means a more sustainable way of life with a 31% reduction in carbon emissions and a reduction on energy bills. All Linmere apartments are A/B EPC rated; properties complying with Part L building regulations require less energy for heating, cooling and lighting, which reduces their environmental impact and will lower energy bills for occupants.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Thames, commented: “Built in-line with Part L regulations, these homes provide spacious living and great value for money, making them the ideal home for a wide range of buyers including first time buyers and downsizers. Buyers are able to save on their energy bills whilst also living sustainably, we’re seeing an appetite for sustainable housing stock which future generations can enjoy.

These brand-new apartments are the first of their kind at Linmere, we look forward to meeting our prospective buyers looking to move to the Houghton Regis area.”

Barratt Homes properties are designed to be up to 65% more energy-efficient, saving homeowners an average of more than £979 per year on running costs. [1] Energy efficiency measures in the homes include A-rated condensing boilers and heat-loss hot water cylinders, which were carefully selected after undergoing various checks to ensure maximum efficiency. The wider development also has electric vehicle charging points, low energy lighting and water saving measures to complement the homes.

Barratt Homes’ latest release forms part of the wider Linmere development which will deliver 5,000 over the next 15 years. Residents benefit from a range of amenities on site, including a Lidl supermarket, an adventure playground and The Farmstead – a meeting place at the heart of Linmere. The Linmere community boasts never being further than a five-minute walk away from green space and offers residents a free shuttlebus service to Leagrave station every weekday morning and evening.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments start from £210,000. Barratt Homes is also offering a selection of five-bedroom homes at its Linmere development, with prices starting at £497,500.

Buyers can also make use of Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, which is available to those in professions such as teaching, NHS and the police force. As a thank you to the support provided to local communities, Barratt Homes offers £1,000 towards buyers’ deposits for every £20,000 spent on a property. [2]