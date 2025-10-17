Step inside this £1.75m 5-bedroom home in Luton with pool and wine cellar

Nestled on the prestigious, privately gated Ludlow Avenue, this 1930s home offers over 5,000 sq ft of luxurious living space. The property features five spacious double bedrooms, including the main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and a lavish en-suite bathroom, while three of the bedrooms have from their own en-suites.

The home blends classic character with modern luxury, featuring a bay-fronted dining room with a character fireplace, a large kitchen with granite worktops and bespoke cupboards, and a bright orangery overlooking the private garden. Entertainment and wellness are at the heart of the property, so you’ll have fully equipped gym, a games room, a music room, and a swimming pool tall at your disposal. A wine cellar accessed via a spiral staircase adds an extra touch of sophistication.

The rear garden is a peaceful and private retreat, with sun-soaked areas and mature trees creating a perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. A sweeping driveway has plenty of parking, completing this family home on the market with Bradford and Howley for £1,750,000.

Click here to see the full listing. Let’s have a look inside!

