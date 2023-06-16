News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
This property is located on Church Road, Sundon, LU3This property is located on Church Road, Sundon, LU3
This property is located on Church Road, Sundon, LU3

Stunning country views and tartan floors for this £1.75 million five-bedroom home near Luton

Take a look around...
By Natalie Cummings
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

If you like tartan and stunning country views, this home could be right up your street.

The five-bedroom detached home in Sundon is on the market on RightMove with Country Properties for £1.75million.

Featuring eco-friendly solar panels and a whopping five reception rooms, it has stunning views and plenty of outside space to enjoy, with 15.4 acres of land including patio seating and an ornamental pond.

There’s also plenty of room to park – with dual driveways and a yard with hardstanding plus garaging for up to 14 vehicles.

Let's take a peek inside.

The property is set in a semi-rural location in Bedfordshire

1. Exterior of property

The property is set in a semi-rural location in Bedfordshire Photo: Country Properties

Photo Sales
The home also features multi-room entertainment space, including a games room

2. Games room

The home also features multi-room entertainment space, including a games room Photo: Country Properties

Photo Sales
The property features five reception rooms, and a cosy sitting area

3. Living and reception areas

The property features five reception rooms, and a cosy sitting area Photo: Country Properties

Photo Sales
According to the listing, the home also features 'attractive fireplaces'

4. Living space

According to the listing, the home also features 'attractive fireplaces' Photo: Country Properties

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LutonRightmove