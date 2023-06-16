Take a look around...

If you like tartan and stunning country views, this home could be right up your street.

The five-bedroom detached home in Sundon is on the market on RightMove with Country Properties for £1.75million.

Featuring eco-friendly solar panels and a whopping five reception rooms, it has stunning views and plenty of outside space to enjoy, with 15.4 acres of land including patio seating and an ornamental pond.

There’s also plenty of room to park – with dual driveways and a yard with hardstanding plus garaging for up to 14 vehicles.

Let's take a peek inside.

1 . Exterior of property The property is set in a semi-rural location in Bedfordshire Photo: Country Properties Photo Sales

2 . Games room The home also features multi-room entertainment space, including a games room Photo: Country Properties Photo Sales

3 . Living and reception areas The property features five reception rooms, and a cosy sitting area Photo: Country Properties Photo Sales

4 . Living space According to the listing, the home also features 'attractive fireplaces' Photo: Country Properties Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2