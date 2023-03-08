Take a look around a new show apartment opening at Houghton Regis development this weekend

Indicative images of the show apartment which will soon be open to buyers at Bellway’s Linmere Gateway development

Home hunters are being invited to look inside a new show apartment opening in Houghton Regis this weekend.

The two-bedroom Maulden apartment will be officially unveiled on Saturday 11 March at Bellway’s Linmere Gateway development off Sundon Road.

Prospective buyers who had registered their interest were invited for an exclusive first look at the show apartment the end of February.

Bellway is building 154 new homes on the site, including one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 142 properties for private sale and 12 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The Maulden apartment is the third show property to open at the development after two show houses – the three-bedroom Cedar and four-bedroom Wainwright – were unveiled last year.

Lindsey Davenport, Senior Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in the new homes we are delivering at Linmere Gateway, and we anticipate this will be reflected in a successful launch of the new show apartment.

“The Maulden apartment features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room which leads to a balcony, plus two bedrooms, a modern bathroom and valuable storage space in the hall. The property illustrates perfectly how our designers have created clever layouts that maximise the available space and use natural light to produce a bright and expansive living space.

“The one and two-bedroom apartments at Linmere Gateway are ideal for first-time buyers and young couples, including those who might need extra room for a working-from-home office space.

“As we are building at neighbouring Bellway at Linmere and some residents have already moved into their homes at Linmere Gateway, buyers will be joining a growing and thriving new community on the development.”

The first homes were released for sale at Linmere Gateway in March 2022. The development follows the neighbouring Bellway at Linmere development, where 153 homes are being built in the first residential phase to be delivered at Linmere.

The wider Linmere neighbourhood is planned to bring 5,000 new homes to the area.