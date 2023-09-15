News you can trust since 1891
Take a look around this 6-bedroom former pub in Whipsnade

That orangery really is something!
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST

Whipsnade is known for being an idyllic village with beautiful rolling hills and a zoo. Just imagine waking up and looking out at the pond and landscaped gardens in your own slice of Whipsnade history.

Did you know that this property used to be The Chequers Inn for over 30 years? It is thought to have been closed as a pub after 1992 and was turned into Chequers House in 2009.

The house is on the market with Fine & Country Redbourn and was reduced this summer to offers over £2,000,000. Have a peek around the place by scrolling through these pictures.

Interested in this property? You can find the listing here.

With over 5,800 square feet, this house has plenty of space and even more potential

1. Chequers House

With over 5,800 square feet, this house has plenty of space and even more potential Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn

There is an open-plan lounge area that creates a dreamy living space on the ground floor. The rooms have views over the grounds, bringing the outside in.

2. Lounge

There is an open-plan lounge area that creates a dreamy living space on the ground floor. The rooms have views over the grounds, bringing the outside in. Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn

The ground floor really opens up - thanks to the clever layout! The double doors next to the large dining table open out onto the vast gardens.

3. Living space

The ground floor really opens up - thanks to the clever layout! The double doors next to the large dining table open out onto the vast gardens. Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn

Looking out at this view would make working here just that little bit easier. Look at that fireplace, it just oozes character!

4. Home office

Looking out at this view would make working here just that little bit easier. Look at that fireplace, it just oozes character! Photo: Fine & Country, Redbourn

