Just imagine pulling up to your gated driveway every day!

Take a look around this 7-bedroom house in Markyate on the market for £2.75million

And Capability Brown designed its gardens!
Olivia Preston
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT

Steeped in history, oozing with elegance and sat over 11 acres of land, No 10 Cheverell’s House is an amazing property, currently on the market with Savills for £2,750,000. This prestigious house is on the cusp of the idyllic village of Markyate, bordering Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, offering views of the beautiful countryside.

It was built in 1706 as the Dower House for the Sir Edward Sebright’s Beechwood Estate. It was the family’s home for over 260 years and was even visited by Queen Mary during her reign. While the majority of the focus will be on the house itself, its grounds have a connection to the renowned landscape architect and gardener, Capability Brown. He drew up proposals for the landscaping in 1754 and his distinctive style and character are still seen today, with examples of mature trees, including oaks, beech and Scots pines.

Property agent Lynn Ellis, from Savills in Harpenden, said: “Number 10 Cheverells House represents the major wing of what was once built as the Dower House for the Beechwood Estate. Today the property offers a great family space, with its own gated entrance and beautiful private garden. The moment you arrive you know the home is rather special. There is an immediate sense of style and grandeur, with elegant reception rooms offering plenty of light and space alongside period features including high ceilings, fluted columns and ornate fireplaces.

"There is also an impressive landing area on the first floor, off which three of the seven bedrooms can be found, including the principal suite which boasts a large ensuite with wonderful views over the gardens.”

Ready to have a proper look around? Get scrolling!

The bay windows in the sitting room really brings the outside in, opening the area up ready get the family around the antique fire for a cosy movie night. From the sofa, you can see the views of the countryside from the huge windows all the way up to the ceiling.

1. Sitting room

This bedroom is one of seven in the home, so there will be no fighting over sofa beds when the extended family comes over for the Christmas holidays. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite. As do two other bedrooms!

2. Bedroom

Did someone say ready to entertain? Imagine it: You and your closest friends gather around this huge table overlooking your landscaped gardens, enjoying a feast for the ages and maybe a board game or two. This room was practically made to have guests making memories in it.

3. Dining room

Pull up to your home after passing through the electric gates, and this feast for the eyes awaits. This building has been standing for over 300 years, and it is still as impressive now.

4. Outside

