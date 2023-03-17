Take a look around this gorgeous five bedroom house with huge garden and home office

Is this the home for you?

Full of character and charm, there is plenty of things to love in this five-bed, two-bathroom detached property.

Located on Montrose Avenue in Luton, this fantastic Indigo Residential listing on RightMove could be yours for a cool £750,000.

The house offers not one, but two reception rooms, and lovely spacious areas throughout. To say the house is massive is an understatement. With over 2500sqft of living accommodation, there’s something for everyone.

So what’s it got? Well, there is a guest cloakroom, an in home office, and a living room with feature fireplace and double glazed bay window.

On the second floor, there’s a loft conversion to allow for a further bedroom and more space.

The fabulous south facing garden is also a sight to see – with a patio and a vast lawn area.

With that in mind – let’s have a look around, shall we?

