Take a look around this gorgeous five bedroom house with huge garden and home office

Is this the home for you?

By Natalie Cummings
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT

Full of character and charm, there is plenty of things to love in this five-bed, two-bathroom detached property.

Located on Montrose Avenue in Luton, this fantastic Indigo Residential listing on RightMove could be yours for a cool £750,000.

The house offers not one, but two reception rooms, and lovely spacious areas throughout. To say the house is massive is an understatement. With over 2500sqft of living accommodation, there’s something for everyone.

So what’s it got? Well, there is a guest cloakroom, an in home office, and a living room with feature fireplace and double glazed bay window.

On the second floor, there’s a loft conversion to allow for a further bedroom and more space.

The fabulous south facing garden is also a sight to see – with a patio and a vast lawn area.

With that in mind – let’s have a look around, shall we?

This home on Montrose avenue is our property of the fortnight

1. Montrose Ave house 1.jpeg

This home on Montrose avenue is our property of the fortnight Photo: Rightmove

Not only does this living room have a double glazed bay window, but there's also a feature fireplace for cosy nights inside.

2. Living room

Not only does this living room have a double glazed bay window, but there's also a feature fireplace for cosy nights inside. Photo: SI

This second living room has had an extension to the rear, meaning there's plenty of space for all of the family.

3. Second living room

This second living room has had an extension to the rear, meaning there's plenty of space for all of the family. Photo: SI

Following on from the second living space, this dining room features french doors that lead in to the garden.

4. Dining room

Following on from the second living space, this dining room features french doors that lead in to the garden. Photo: SI

