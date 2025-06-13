Talk about impressive! Picture: Strutt & Parker - Harpendenplaceholder image
Take a look around this gorgeous £2.35m house house in Lilley - with a tennis court and detached cottage

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST
Gym? Check! Cosy cottage onsite? Check! Tennis court? Check!

This home near Luton is truly a gem. Tucked away in the rolling hills of Lilly is The Woodlands – a property with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garden (which is perfect for a wedding)! Whether it’s the vaulted ceilings, the private study, the tennis courts or the sun room – there is a lot to obsess over in this home.

It is on the market with Strutt & Parker and has a guide price of £2,250,000 or you can click here for the listing.

Ready to dive it? Get scrolling!

The home has over 4,346 sq ft of space - think space, luxury and modernity!

The home has over 4,346 sq ft of space - think space, luxury and modernity!

This hallway has a long bench, so you can easily kick off your shoes after a long day.

This hallway has a long bench, so you can easily kick off your shoes after a long day.

The drawing room has a vaulted ceiling and walls of glass windows and doors onto the garden. The skylight really opens up the room and has space for a dining table.

The drawing room has a vaulted ceiling and walls of glass windows and doors onto the garden. The skylight really opens up the room and has space for a dining table.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen - with a traditional Aga stove, a breakfast bar and colourful tiling.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen - with a traditional Aga stove, a breakfast bar and colourful tiling.

