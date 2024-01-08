It could make you more than £9k a year in rent

Looking to bag a bargain and get a leg on the property ladder? Look no further…we’ve found this one-bedroom flat up for auction with a starting price of £60,000.

This property on Luton’s Old Bedford Road will be up for grabs in an online-only auction, from Thursday (January 11).

If you’re the successful bidder the flat could make you £9,264 per annum, or £772 per calendar month, from the current rent from the tenants. The flat is part of a mid terrace building and has an open plan living and dining area, one bedroom, a bathroom and its own private garden.

Bidders are told that there is a £1,200 non-refundable administration charge on the fall of the virtual gavel, so be aware of that cost when you’re putting your bids forward. You can find the auction here – starting at noon.

Scroll down to see what the whole property looks like.

Front Here is the front of the property, 83A Old Bedford Road, which is less than a 10-minute walk from Luton train station.

Kitchen/Living room The kitchen and living space are all in one open-plan layout on the ground floor.

The flat's only bedroom is a decent size, with plenty of storage for tenants.

Bathroom Despite its dated decor, the bathroom comes with a shower over the bath tub.