Take a look around this Luton flat with a starting price of £60k in online auction
Looking to bag a bargain and get a leg on the property ladder? Look no further…we’ve found this one-bedroom flat up for auction with a starting price of £60,000.
This property on Luton’s Old Bedford Road will be up for grabs in an online-only auction, from Thursday (January 11).
If you’re the successful bidder the flat could make you £9,264 per annum, or £772 per calendar month, from the current rent from the tenants. The flat is part of a mid terrace building and has an open plan living and dining area, one bedroom, a bathroom and its own private garden.
Bidders are told that there is a £1,200 non-refundable administration charge on the fall of the virtual gavel, so be aware of that cost when you’re putting your bids forward. You can find the auction here – starting at noon.
Scroll down to see what the whole property looks like.