This very large penthouse apartment is in the Castle Gate development in Castle Lane, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Wilson Peacock at £340,000

This substantial two double bedroom apartment features an open plan dual aspect living area with a vaulted ceiling and solid oak flooring.

It boasts a master bedroom with a luxury en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi bath and granite surfaces.

There's a mezzanine level second bedroom with its own staircase and feature windows looking over the living area.

There's also a fully-fitted kitchen with a range of built-in appliances, finished off with granite flooring, work surfaces and breakfast bar.

And if that's not enough - there's also a residents' private gym, secure gated parking and a video entry system.

