Take a look around this £1.5m Tudor house near Luton - with an annexe and party barn

Dating all the way back to the late 15th century, this impressive home has been transformed into an amazingly modern house. It has been extended, renovated and turned into a great family home.
The property, in West Street, has oodles of character - from the interesting layout, to the exposed beams and original windows.
Without any further ado, have a nosey around this hidden gem!
Pass through double electric gates to the gravelled drive in front of the house. The front garden is landscaped - it has a lawn with mature shrub and rose beds, climbing clematis and a wisteria. There is space for parking in front of double garage doors. Photo: Michael Graham - Hitchin
Look at this handmade kitchen from Harpenden designer Daniel Ramsay. It has a bespoke five-door electric Aga and two sets of French doors to patio areas in the garden. The kitchen has a large central island with a quartz work surface, a wine fridge, double fridge/freezers, a built-in dishwasher and microwave, and a butler sink with a copper Quooker tap. Photo: Michael Graham - Hitchin
The breakfast and snug areas have exposed beams and the kitchen extension has a roof lantern. There is a window seat overlooking the patio for you to get some morning sun. There is also a larder for more storage. Photo: Michael Graham - Hitchin
There's even a secret door connects the dining room to the kitchen. Photo: Michael Graham - Hitchin
