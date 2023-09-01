Take a look around this £1.6 million home in Caddington - with an acre of land and its own paddock
Surrounded by stunning views
This is one for lovers of horses and the great outdoors – a £1.6million home on an acre of land with its own paddock.
The Grange, in Caddington, is an impressive five-bedroom farm house, currently on the market with Ashtons, Village & Country estate agency.
Surrounded by rolling fields and countryside, it also has three reception rooms and a conservatory for entertaining, plus plenty of parking with a double garage.
Let’s take a look.
