Surrounded by stunning views

This is one for lovers of horses and the great outdoors – a £1.6million home on an acre of land with its own paddock.

The Grange, in Caddington, is an impressive five-bedroom farm house, currently on the market with Ashtons, Village & Country estate agency.

Surrounded by rolling fields and countryside, it also has three reception rooms and a conservatory for entertaining, plus plenty of parking with a double garage.

Let’s take a look.

Hallway The airy hallway space features large windows by the stairs

Kitchen The property includes a stylish kitchen area

Kitchen The Shaker style kitchen includes an integrated Aga and a breakfast bar