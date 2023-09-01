News you can trust since 1891
This house is located in Caddington. PIC: Ashtons, Village & CountryThis house is located in Caddington. PIC: Ashtons, Village & Country
This house is located in Caddington. PIC: Ashtons, Village & Country

Take a look around this £1.6 million home in Caddington - with an acre of land and its own paddock

Surrounded by stunning views
By Natalie Cummings
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:42 BST

This is one for lovers of horses and the great outdoors – a £1.6million home on an acre of land with its own paddock.

The Grange, in Caddington, is an impressive five-bedroom farm house, currently on the market with Ashtons, Village & Country estate agency.

Surrounded by rolling fields and countryside, it also has three reception rooms and a conservatory for entertaining, plus plenty of parking with a double garage.

Let’s take a look.

The airy hallway space features large windows by the stairs

1. Hallway

The airy hallway space features large windows by the stairs Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The property includes a stylish kitchen area

2. Kitchen

The property includes a stylish kitchen area Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The Shaker style kitchen includes an integrated Aga and a breakfast bar

3. Kitchen

The Shaker style kitchen includes an integrated Aga and a breakfast bar Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

The home has a medium to large sized dining area space

4. Dining room

The home has a medium to large sized dining area space Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

